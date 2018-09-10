Team UNILORIN wins 2018 NiMSA Games

The Ilorin University Medical Students Association (ILUMSA) has emerged the overall winner of the 17th Nigerian Medical Association (NiMSA) Games.

According to the university’s Weekly Bulletin, issued on Monday, the Team also won the football final, defeating the University of Benin Medical Students Association by a lone goal.

The Director of NiMSA Standing Committee, Mr Oluseyi Animashaun, said that ILUMSA garnered 41 medals comprising 16 gold, 15 silver and 10 bronze.

He noted that the University of Benin Medical Students Association (UBEMSA) came second after collecting 15 gold, 16 silver and 19 bronze medals.

“The Association of Medical Students of the University of Lagos claimed the 3rd spot with 14 gold, 8 silver & 13 bronze medals.

“Ambrose Ali University Medical Students Association were fourth after picking up 9 gold, 7 silver and 8 bronze medals.

“The UNIZIK Medical Students were ranked 5th on the log with 8 gold, 5 silver and 3 bronze medals,” the bulletin quoted Animashaun as saying.

The bulletin also said that the 4th National Youth Games has formally began on Monday at the University of Ilorin Sports Stadium.

The university is hosting a total of 9,616 athletes from across 32 states of Nigeria and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

It added that the Games would feature 32 sports between Sept. 10 and Sept. 17 at the sports arena of the University of Ilorin Sports Complex.

The publication said that the event would be overseen by over 256 officials and that participants would be involved in 32 different sports including scrabble, badminton, wrestling, weightlifting, Para-athletics and roller-skating among others. (NAN)