TCN explains power outage in Bauchi, Gombe, Adamawa, Borno, Yobe, Taraba

Abuja – The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) says the current power outage in some North East states was due to a tripping, caused by a fault on the Jos-Gombe 330kv transmission line.



TCN General Manager, Public Affairs, Mrs Ndidi Mbah stated this in a statement on Monday in Abuja, adding that the problem occurred shortly after the annual scheduled maintenance on the transmission line.

According to her, the line tripping occurred at about 19:09, on Sept. 22, shortly after it was re-energised.

She said efforts were being made by TCN line engineering crew to resolve the problem and restore the transmission line accordingly.

“TCN shot down on Sept. 22, to undertake the annual scheduled maintenance on the 330 kv transmission line from Jos to Gombe.

“After the maintenance work had been completed by combined engineering maintenance crew from Gombe and Jos transmission substations, the transmission line was reclosed and energised at about 15:09 hours on the same day at 19:09 hours.

“However, the line tripped due to a fault on the line and TCN quickly initiated the patrol of the transmission line to detect and rectify the fault,’’ Mbah said.

She said efforts were ongoing to rectify the problem so as to reclose and energise the 330kv transmission line.

The states affected by the outage include Bauchi, Gombe, Adamawa, Borno, Yobe and Taraba.(NAN)