TCN commissions facilities to boost quality power supply

…As Edo govt, BEDC bicker over generation

By Alemma-Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY—THE Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, weekend, commissioned a new 60MVA, 132/133 KV in Okpella, Estako East Local Government Council of Edo State while the state governor, Godwin Obaseki, accused the Benin Electricity Distribution Company, BEDC, of frustrating the state government’s efforts in revamping the power sector for the people of the state.

Obaseki said the state government had gotten approval for licence from National Electricity Regulatory Commission, NERC, to generate power from alternative source to serve the needs of Edo residents.

He said: “We are the only state that has the full complement to generate power to serve the vast majority of our citizens. Edo State will continue to support the Federal Government to stabilise electricity and make the country economically viable for our people.”

The governor commended TCN for providing such opportunity for the people of Edo State.

Chief Executive Officer/Managing Director of TCN, Usman Gur Muhammed, said they were ready to replicate such gesture in other parts of the country to stabilise electricity thereby attracting foreign investors to boost the economy of the country.

He said TCN had installed 30 transformers from June 2017 to July, 2018 across the country.

He said: “We are in line with his Excellency, the governor of Edo State to industrialise and increase businesses and development in the state.”

Also speaking, chairman of NERC, Prof James Momoh, said what most communities in the state experienced on daily basis is low voltage, meaning it has no impact on development.

He said the substation would serve BUA cement factory in Okpella and other communities in that environment and create jobs, industries and empower the youths, men and women to be self reliant.

But in a statement by Head, Corporate Affairs of BEDC, Tayo Adekunle, it denied frustrating the efforts of the state government to generate its own power.