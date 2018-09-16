Taraba Govt. flays APC, Oshiomole over factional Clash

By Femi Bolaji

Jalingo – Taraba State Government has berated the All Progressive Congress, APC, for the breach of peace experienced in some parts of the state capital on Friday when members of the two factions of the political party clashed over the party’s leadership.

According to a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Darius Ishaku on Media and Publicity, Bala Dan Abu, the unruly behavior of the APC factional members was a reflection of the lack of discipline and decorum in the party, which he claimed the leadership at the national and state levels have exhibited over time.

The statement in part further warned political parties in the state against conducts that could result to the breakdown of law and order, adding that such will no longer be tolerated.

According to the statement; “Innocent members of the public who were caught in the web of the fighting had to run for the safety of their lives.

“Some vehicles were damaged in the process and security operatives had to be drafted to the scene to safeguard lives and properties.

“Taraba State Government is greatly dismayed by the breakdown of law and order of that fateful day and hereby warns that henceforth no such acts of hooliganism and brigandage will be tolerated.

“Friday’s show of shame in Jalingo is a dangerous pointer to what the party stands for and the character it is sure to exhibit during the 2019 general elections. If this trend is allowed to continue, it will mar the conduct and outcome of the 2019 elections in the state and the country at large.

“The unruly behavior of the APC factional members is a reflection of the lack of discipline and decorum which the

loud-mouthed Adams Oshiomhole, its National Chairman, who has distinguished himself as a careless and reckless talker and who hardly gives a thought to the implications of his public utterances before making them.

“The government also wants the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to take note of such unruly conduct on the part of APC and to call their leaders and members to order.”

Meanwhile, a governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressive Congress, APC, in Taraba state, Kabiru Dodo has labelled Governor Ishaku as a partial and unfair leader who needs to be voted out in 2019.

Dodo who stated this on Sunday while declaring his intention to run for the state number one seat attributed the security challenges in the state to social injustice on the part of the state government through the implementation of the anti-open grazing law and creation of new chiefdoms.

He challenged the state governor to give reasons why the 48 new chiefdoms were created the way they were, if it was not to plunge the state into further crises, adding that the chiefdoms were grossly inadequate.

He also promised to repel the anti- open grazing law in the state if given the mandate.

According to him, “if I become the Governor of the state, first I will repel the anti open gazing law in Taraba state because it is a duplication of laws.

“The governors implementing are only looking for cheap popularity because if there is a federal law operating, the state law will be in abeyance.

” This because we have federal laws that regulate the issue of herdsmen as an act of the National Assembly so the state anti-open grazing laws are just duplications of laws.”