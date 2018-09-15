Taraba Commissioner for Information dumps PDP for APGA

By Femi Bolaji

Jalingo – Taraba state Commissioner for Information, Anthony Danbram has resigned his appointment with the state government and moved to the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA to fulfill his political ambition.



Danbram who officially received APGA’s membership card on Friday at the state secretariat of the party in Jalingo, announced his resignation as an aide to governor Darius Ishaku and exit from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

According to him the unfair treatment meted on him by the PDP over his political ambition necessitated his exit from the party and consequently him rescinding his appointment.

The state assembly hopeful moreover stated that his movement to APGA is a loss to the PDP, and vowed to destabilize the political infrastructure of the PDP to the advantage of APGA in his constituency.

“I met with my constituents on Wednesday and they mandated me to get another political party aside the PDP, and whatever the name of the political party is they are ready to join.

“Now that I have chosen APGA, our party will be the number political party in the whole of Lay local government area because already over the years I have built structures from the ward level to the local government headquarters.”

Receiving the defector, the state chairman of APGA, Ishaya Bako and Member representing Ibi/Wukari Federal Constituency in the House of Representative on the platform of APGA, Usman Danjuma Shiddi assured him of just treatment for him to achieve his political aspiration.