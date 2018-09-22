Suspected Killer of Corps Member arrested in Bayelsa

By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of a notorious cult leader, armed robbery and suspected killer of a Corps member in Obele area of Yenagoa, the state capital sometime in 2016.



The suspect, identified as 19 year old Prince Owei aka Big Fela, is an indigene of Ikibiri Community, and resident at St. Peters, Ovom.

It was learned that the arrested suspect is the second in command of a notorious cult group known as Iceland and suspected killer of a Corps member in 2016.

The Corps member, one James Onuh, a graduate of the Federal University of Agriculture, Markurdi in Benue State, was attached to the Bayelsa State Ministry of Works for his primary assignment, when he was shot dead at Obele Junction while using the Automated Teller Machine in the area.

It was also learned that the suspect, who was arrested by the special tactical team of the State Police Command following a direct order from the State Commissioner of Police, had served at the Okaka Medium prison facilities and Ahoada Maximum Prison for various offences raging from cultism, robbery and killings.

The arrest of Big Fela, it was learned, followed the Commissioner of Police charge to the command’s Tactical Teams to confront cultism and armed robbery in Yenagoa.

The directive was given in the wake of the reported cases of cultism and armed robbery in Yenagoa metropolis and its attendant consequences on public safety.

Seven specialized units headed by Assistant Commissioner of Police, Department of Operations, according to sources, was ordered to carry out sporadic and targeted operations in flash points areas within Yenagoa metropolis.

Operatives were dispatched to hot spots on intelligence gathering and surveillance on such miscreants it was further learned.

Spokesman of the command, Mr. Asinim Butswat while confirming the development said the suspect was arrested at the Sports Complex, Yenagoa, on his way to watch a football match and a locally made revolver pistol, one live cartridge and packets of Rohypnol tablets were recovered from him.

His words, “On 20th September, 2018, at about 1610 hours, operatives arrested a notorious cult leader and an robber who was on the wanted list of Bayelsa State Police Command.”

“The suspect one Prince Owei ‘m’ aka Big Fela 19 years, from Ikibiri Community, but resident at St. Peters, Ovom, was arrested at the Sports Complex, Yenagoa, on his way to watch a football match and a locally made Revolver Pistol, one live cartridge and packets of Rohypnol tablets were recovered from him.”

“The suspect, a jailbird and a confessed member of Icelanders cult group will be charged to court when investigations are concluded.

“The Command is determine to ensure the safety of lives and properties and is appealing to members of the public to provide useful information that will assist the Police in fighting crime in the State.”