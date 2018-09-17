Super Eagles player doles out N200, 000 to Sokoto United despite Aiteo Cup exit

Abuja – Super Eagles defender, Shehu Abdullahi says he will dole out N200,000 to his home club, Sokoto United in spite of the team’s Aiteo Cup exit.

Abdullahi on his twitter handle @officialshehu last week promised to give out N100,000 for each goal scored by the team in their Round of 32 match against Kano Pillars FC on Sunday.

On the same handle on Monday, he congratulated Kano Pillars and hoped that the Sokoto side gain promotion to the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) next season.

“Congratulations Kano Pillars for the victory over Sokoto United in the Aiteo Cup. Oh! Home team lost 2-0. Wishing Sokoto United success in the Nigeria National League.

“I hope they pick one of the tickets to the NPFL. In spite of not scoring against Pillars, I am giving out N200,000 to the team’’.

Abdullahi began his football career with the Sokoto team. (NAN)