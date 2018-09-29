Strike Day 2: Labour disrupts activities at Lagos airport, pickets banks

*FG, Labour continue meeting

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

As the nationwide strike by Organised Labour over a new minimum Wage entered second day yesterday, labour leaders stormed the ever busy Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos and disrupted the flight operations of some airlines, leaving passengers stranded.

Similarly, some commercial banks that opened for operations in the state especially in Marina, were picketed and their operations shut down. However, most of the banks on the island shut their gates against customers.

Many critical sectors of the economy such as the ports, fuel distribution, rail transportation, business operations of power distribution companies among others, have remained shut.

President-General of the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria, MWUN, Adeyanju Adewale, told Vanguard that while he personally monitored and ensured that all ports operations in Lagos remained shut, his lieutenants in other port formations such as Warri, Port Harcourt, Onne, Calabar , ensured that there was total compliance with the directive by Organised Labour.

According to him: “Since the beginning of the strike yesterday (Thursday), all the port formations nationwide have remained shut in total compliance with the directive by Organised Labour especially Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, which we are affiliated to. “As we speak, I am at Apapa ports monitoring the situation. While we are on ground here in Lagos to ensure total compliance, our officials in the other port formations in Warri, Port Harcourt, Calabar, Onne, and others are in total control of the situations. So, all port formations nationwide have been shut down until further notice.”

Speaking, one of the leaders of enforcement team in Lagos, and a Vice President of NLC, Amechi Asugwuni, said government must feel the impact of the strike, and that Labour was yet to see any positive sign from the government.

According to him, “our agitation is to better the lives of workers because injury to one is injury to all. Workers cannot be working without compensation. We cannot afford to politicise the issue surrounding the welfare of workers and when they are not well taken care of, it means injury is ahead. When they experienced recession in the United States of America, former President Barack Obama increased minimum wage, but in this country people work under forced labour.”

Meanwhile, the government is meeting with Labour leaders to convince them to end the strike.

It was gathered that it is a continuation of the meeting held last Thursday with the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari.

Identities of those attending the meeting were not immediately available at press time, it was however gathered that the meeting started around 10 am yesterday.