Strike: ASUU denies inducement by opposition

By Vincent Ujumadu

AWKA—THE Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, denied yesterday that it was being influenced by the opposition to embark on strike following its consistent demand for the federal government to implement the agreement reached with the union in 2009.

Addressing reporters at Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, the coordinator of Owerri Zone of ASUU, Prof Uzo Onyebinama said the union was not interested in who was in power, adding that the main interest of ASUU, as a major stakeholder in education, was to see that tertiary education was given the attention it deserved.

ASUU warns about imminent strike

He said: “The union was on a strike prior to the 2015 elections. During that struggle, the government in power, now in opposition, accused the union of being bought by the opposition to undermine the government in power at that time.

“Today again, we are envisaging that there may be an industrial action if government does not do what is needful.”