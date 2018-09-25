Stop plot to sabotage PDP, Kogi state; PDP youth frontier tells Secondus

A youth group of the Peoples Democratic Party, Peoples Democratic Party Youth Frontier, has called on Prince Uche Secondus and the leadership of the party to halt what they described as plot to sabotage the interest of the party in Kogi state.



Comrade Austin Okai, who is the National Coordinator of the group, made this known in a widely circulated press statement on Tuesday.

The statement reads in part; “We wish to call the attention of the National Chairman of our great party, Prince Uche Secondus to the recent event plaguing Kogi state Chapter of the party as regards the primary process for Kogi east senatorial district.

We are amazed that the committee sent to screen aspirants for the Kogi east senatorial district primary election would disqualify over 15 aspirants for the office under despicable guises just to pave way for the incumbent, Senator Attai Aidoko to emerge as sole candidate.

Members of PDP Youth Frontier frown at this move and condemn it in strong terms.

We wish to remind Prince Secondus and members of the National Working Committee that the PDP can’t afford to lose the goodwill it currently enjoys in Kogi state and other parts of the country due to the desires of a few.

We also wish to remind Prince Secondus that he had gone on live national TV on March 26, 2018, to apologise to Nigerians for some of the undemocratic ways that characterized the party when it was in power, an apology that was welcomed by Nigerians and earned the party so much goodwill.

We hereby demand that the party leadership arrest this ticking time-bomb and ensure that all aspirants are cleared to test their popularity at the party primary election. The PDP cannot afford a repeat of 2015 when we lost due to insistence of some National Assembly leaders to grant ticket to non-performing incumbents and imposition.

The PDP has no tradition of automatic ticket, and no individual or group should be allowed to scuttle the party’s chances in 2019″, the statement concluded.