Stop impersonating Yusuf Buhari, Presidency warns

By Nwafor Sunday

Presidency has on Wednesday warned those impersonating President Muhammadu Buhari’s son, Yusuf Buhari from further using his name to woo people to themselves.

Denying an instagram account allegedly owned by Buhari’s son, Presidency opined that Yusuf does not have any social media account.

In a statement disclosed by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, Presidency advised imposters to desist from such act.

Read the full statement below:

Yusuf Buhari being impersonated on instagram – Presidency

It has been observed that social media accounts are being run in the name of son of the President, Yusuf Buhari.

The most recent is an Instagram account @ymbuhari, which has attracted thousands of followers, and which has been used to express opinions in Yusuf’s name without his knowledge.

This is to inform the general public that Yusuf Muhammadu Buhari is not on any social media platform. The public is therefore, advised to disregard such handles and pages, while those perpetrating the illegality are advised to stop forthwith, as it amounts to impersonation.

The same advice goes to those running other pages and handles impersonating other members of the family of the President.