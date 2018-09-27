Sterling Bank backs SME Trade fair

Sterling Bank Plc has announced its support for NaijaBrandChick (NBC) Trade fair to help small business owners leverage social media platforms to grow their businesses.

The fair which is organised by NaijaBrandChick, a pan-African digital marketing company founded by health entrepreneur, Nelly Agbogu, aims to connect small and medium scale enterprises (SMEs) operating in the digital space in a physical location to sell, network and learn.

Slated for Saturday, September 29, 2018 in Lagos, the fair is set to be the largest gathering of its kind with more than 160 exhibitors, all of whom have presence on social media, confirming participation.

Speaking on the upcoming event, Head, MSME Banking, Sterling Bank, Ezinne Nwokaofor, said the bank is committed to the growth of small businesses. She added that the NBC trade fair will be the largest gathering of SMEs that have embraced digital marketing, a development which will strengthen the bank’s connection with organisations in the digital space.

Nwokaofor said Sterling Bank would be positioned right in front of its target market through its ATMs, banners and account opening options, remarking that the largest stand-alone gathering of consumers and customers will also allow for interaction and feedback.

Nwokafor said participation at the fair gives Sterling Bank an opportunity to offer free financial advisory to participants interested in learning how to boost sales, access loans, create other streams of income, structure their businesses and engage better with their customers.

The organisers are expecting about 30, 000 attendees to buy, learn and network at the fair while the expected participating business owners are between the ages of 18 and 45 and have been in operation for an average of two to five years.