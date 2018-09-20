Stakeholders condemn Delta PDP N1m levy on aspirants

I don’t know what they are talkig about—PDP chair

By Emma Amaize

BURUTU—RESIDENTS of Burutu Local Government Area, Delta State, on the platform of Burutu Stakeholders Watch, BSW, have kicked against the N1 million “party development fee,” allegedly imposed on each Senate, House of Representatives and House of Assembly aspirant by Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the state.

The stakeholders in a statement, yesterday, by their spokesman, Ebi Wayas, said: “We are utterly disappointed that the state party executive is demanding N1 million as development fees and others like senatorial fees and local government party fees per aspirant, which may likely total N2.5 million as cost of nomination form.

“This is an act of stealing and corruption as it is against Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Act, 2010. We will petition Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, and INEC according to INEC laws.

“These are some of the acts that are destroying the party. The party has a battered image and instead of making a change, they want to destroy the party more. It is too sad.”

Responding to the allegation, Chairman of PDP in the state, Mr. Kingsley Esisio, told Vanguard on phone: “I do not know what they are talking about.

“The party collected development fee from aspirants and not a group.”

But the stakeholders insisted: “We have made enquiries in PDP affairs in Bayelsa, Edo and Rivers states, what is happening in Delta State is strange. No aspirant has been asked to pay such money in the other states. This is aiding and abetting of corruption in our party.”