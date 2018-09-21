Spending of $322m Abacha loot: ANEEJ backs FG

By Emma Amaize

ASABA—THE Africa Network for Environment and Economic Justice, ANEEJ, has thrown its weight behind the accountable distribution of returned $322.5 million former Head of State, Late General Sani Abacha loot to the poorest of the poor under the Conditional Cash Transfer Programme of the Federal Government, scheduled to begin in October, this year.

Executive Director of ANEEJ, Rev David Ugolor, stated this at the flag-off of a two-day Training-of-Trainers workshop organised for supervisors and deputy supervisors of monitors drawn from the six-geopolitical zones of the country ahead of the independent monitoring of the returned loot by civil society organisations, CSOs, as part of activities lined out for the implementation of Transparency and Accountability in the Recovery and Management of Loot Assets, MANTRA.