Son smashes stabilizer, wooden stool on mother’s head

Lagos – An Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, on Tuesday remanded in prison a 29-year-old man, Taiwo Akinola, for smashing a stabilizer on his sexagenarian-mother’s head.

The accused is facing a attempted murder charge.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs O.A. Komolafe, who gave the order, said the accused should be kept behind bars at Ikoyi Prison pending advice from the State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Earlier, Police Prosecutor Kehinde Omisakin told the court that the accused committed the offence on Aug. 19 at 8.00 a.m. at No. 2 Raji Ajanaku St., Ayobo, a Lagos suburb.

Omisakin said the accused had in a bid to murder his mother, Iyabo Fawole, 68, smashed an automatic voltage stabilizer and a wooden stool on her head.

The offence contravened Section 230(1) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The case has been adjourned until Oct. 8 for mention. (NAN)


