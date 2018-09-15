Six Nigerian coaches for Arsenal, WorldRemit coaching programme

WorldRemit has released the names of 25 shortlisted applicants for the WorldRemit Future Stars football coaching programme with six of them coming from Nigeria.

Adegun Shola John, Ezindu Okay-Lawrence, Felix Ifeanyi Nwosu, Henry Uche Iwuanyanwu, Ogunmefun Jerry Olaide and Oluwasegun Adeniyi, all made the shortlist.

The Future Stars programme is a new initiative set up by WorldRemit, the official online money transfer partner of Arsenal Football Club, to recognise and reward the valuable contributions that youth coaches make to the communities they serve.

Future Stars offer local coaches from across Africa the chance to attend an exclusive new training camp with Arsenal’s top Soccer Schools coaches in London.

The programme received over 700 applications in one week from across Africa and a shortlist of 25 coaches has been selected by a judging panel of representatives from Arsenal and WorldRemit.

In recognition of their hard work, the 25 shortlisted coaches will receive official Arsenal shirts for their youth teams.