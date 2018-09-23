Singer, Glenn Mena releases cover to new single “Come pick me up”, teases fans

Last week on Instagram, Nigerian-South African based Afropop artist, Glenn Mena teased a new music with a freestyle snippet and it got fans talking.

As Glenn inches closer to his new single release date, he shared the cover art to the track entitled “Come pick me up” which will be unveiled in some coming weeks.

The rapper unveiled what appears to be the cover art, nothing has been confirmed but it looks as though this will be another single release by Mena. Fans are speculating that he might release the video and the audio together, but this are just speculations and there’s no confirmed report yet.