Simon picks positives from Levante defeat

Levante of Spain winger, Moses Simon is picking positives from his La Liga debut with the club he joined this summer, as he got an assist on a day they fell to a heavy defeat against Sevilla.

It was all Moses could do to shake of another bout with injury, in order to finally get his first competitive bow with Levante and was on top of his game in the encounter.

Simon’s La Liga debut had been on hold since he copped a hamstring injury during pre-season, but Paco Lopez changed that by sending the Super Eagles star on as a second half substitute in the 73rd minute.

Getting off Levante’s bench with 15 minutes left to play, Simon made hay when his goal bound ball came off Kjaer before nestling in the net as a consolation for his side in the heavy loss, but the winger still dedicated his effort to his new born daughter and wife.

Simon said: “Not a good way to lose in a game, where you score your first goal in your first game. However I’m dedicating it to my daughter and my wife, they have been magnificent in every aspect of my life.”