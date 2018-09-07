Shekarau formally defects to APC

Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has led a delegation of bigwigs of the party to formally meet Alhaji Ibrahim Sheharu in Kano.



The APC chairman and other members of delegation stormed Mundubawa Palace of the former Governor of Kano State and Sardauna of Kano Mal Ibrahim Shekarau to welcome him to join APC who was its Founding Fathers”.

The delegation comprised of Kano state governor Umar Ganduji, was by a huge crowd of supporters, chanting “APC’’.

Shekarau, a chieftain of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) dumped the party during the week and opted for APC.

Apparently referring to the strength of his party, the Acting National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Yekini Nabena, tweeted: “When spider web unites, they tie up lion.”

Shekarau formally announced his defection from PDP to APC after a closed door meeting with APC National Chairman, Kano State Governor and other top party official.

According to Longe Lanre, tweet @longe_lanre: “Malam Ibrahim Shekarau finally defects to @OfficialAPCNg this gives APC total control in all strata of elections in Kano. @MBuhari victory becomes highly probable as we inch towards 2019 general elections.

It is a case of who laughs last…”