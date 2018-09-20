Seraph Youths Arise: Teju Babyface, Iya Rainbow, Seyi Law, others to thrill youths

Teju Babyface, Iya Rainbow, Seyi Law, others to thrill youths in Lagos Segun Adio were no fewer than 5, 000 youths of the Cherubim & Seraphim organisation, drawn from all over the country, will converge for a one-day conference to brainstorm on ways to meet present-day challenges of youths in the country.

The event, tagged ‘Seraph Youths Arise’, is billed to bring youths from different sections of the church to mingle together, share ideas and consider matters of common interest with a view to better their lot in the society.

In a release issued by Convener of the summit, Dr. Oluseye Yomi-Sholoye, she said the scheme was aimed at taking youths out of total dependence on stipends provided for them by their parents to

becoming employers of labour.

The statement read, “Many of our youths today lag behind their peers in the scheme of things in the society of which we Seraphs are a part.

“So, in order to correct this imbalance, there is need for aggressive youth empowerment programmes, scholarships to our youths from well-to-do Seraphs, vocational and skill acquisition trainings for them, donation of educational materials to those not so privileged

among our youths.

“When these are done, there will be creativity and innovations from the youths which, in turn, will advance the course of our church and its people.”

The statement said that several notable artistes in the country as well as stand-up comedians have been invited to thrill participants at the event billed for 10 Degrees Event Centre, Oregun, IKeja, in Lagos State.