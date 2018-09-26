Senate: Ashafa renders account of stewardship

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

LAGOS—Senator, representing Lagos East Senatorial District, on the platform of All Progressives Congress, APC, Gbenga Ashafa said he has fulfilled his promises to the people of the constituency, even as he is seek reelection in 2019 for consolidation of dividends of democracy to the people.

Ashafa made the remarks when he addressed the mammoth crowd of members of the constituency on his achievements in the Senate and aspirations towards the 2019 general elections, in Magodo, Ikosi Isheri Local Council Development Area of the state.

According to him, “I am very grateful for the solidarity and support you have given me from the very beginning to date and I do not take your support for granted. To the people of Ibeju Lekki, Kosofe, Ikorodu, Somolu and Epe I say thank you.

“I made a commitment to you then and indeed in 2015 when on the strength of your votes, I returned to the National Assembly to continue the assignment. My commitment to you has remained that I would continue to provide qualitative representation to every single constituency of our district.

“In the past seven years, through your support, I have been able to deliver 96 verifiable and functional projects, 26 Bills, and 12 Motions of local and National importance.”Together we have been able to deliver poverty alleviation programs that have benefitted over 50, 000 of our constituents directly and through them even more.

“Together we have constructed and rehabilitated schools across our Senatorial District, we have provided ambulances for some hospitals and embarked on various free healthcare initiatives for our people. “ he rendered among several others.

He continued, “Politically, we have remained one. We have remained resolutely committed to the progressive and democratic ideals of our National Leader Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and our great party. Despite the influence of my rank as your Senator, I have made sure that I tow the path of consensus of the leadership of the party in the State and our District.

“Therefore, I say to you today that the choice before us in 2019 is a choice between consolidating on the legacy of qualitative and excellent representation with proof or taking a blind gamble on a path with no proven reward.

“On the 2nd of October, 2018 the members of our great party would file out in line with the democratic standards laid down by our National Leader, Tinubu to participate in the direct primaries to elect our representatives at various levels in the upcoming 2019 general elections.

“Therefore I commit myself to you with the promise that we are taking the representation of Lagos East Senatorial District to the next level. In 2015 we improved on our work in the term that commenced in 2011, as at today on the strength of work done, we make bold to say that together we have taken it up another notch. Our sacrosanct commitment to you is that together we can do much more.

“I am grateful for what we have been able to achieve together, I am grateful for the opportunity to serve and I thank you in advance for reaffirming your mandate to me to continue to be of service to the good people of Lagos East Senatorial District.”