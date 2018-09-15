Salvador moved to APC to avoid expulsion- Lagos PDP

By Dapo Akinrefon

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Lagos State, Saturday, described the defection of its former chairman, Mr. Moshood Salvador to the All Progressives Congress, APC, as face-saving as the embattled former chairman had been technically expelled following a vote of no-confidence on him emanating from his presence at a PDP rally where a LGA chairman, Prince Niyi Aborishade was assasinated.

In a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Mr. Gani Taofik, the party said Salvador does not stand as a threat to their victory.

The statement reads: “He (Salvador) has only moved proactively to avoid the imminent expulsion already concluded. He is not a figure that can be any threat to our victory.

“He did not even emerge as the PDP chairman on merit or as a result of his political clout, rather he enjoyed the benevolence of some leaders of the Party in the state, same persons he now malign as undemocratic. His defection will not end with APC, he is ambitious to be a Senator or even governor. He said this to many whilst in our party.

“Our counsel to Hon. Salvador is to get moderately ambitious and less arrogant in decision-making. We wish him well.”