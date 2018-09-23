S.a.k. Metseagharun: 1940 – 1998

By Gab Ejuwa

“To the World you may just be one person, but to us you are the World” —Brandi Snyder

According to Benjamin Franklin, “if you are not to be forgotten as soon as you are dead, either write things worth reading or do things worth writing about” This evergreen statement of Franklin is true in the case of the late Samuel Metseagharun who was a notable Itsekiri personality during his life time.

He was a unique man in all parameters and he did many things that are worth writing about. He will never be forgotten by the people and history of Delta state.

The pertinent question to ask about this man in focus here normally would be who was Samuel Metseagharun to people? This question assumes a monumental importance if we go down memory lane ecclesiastically and remember that it was the same identity -reflexive question that our dear Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ asked his disciples at a point: who do men say I am? Metseagharun incidentally cannot hear or receive the answers to this question on his own having left the world twenty years ago, but the family he left behind gladly and regularly savours the auspicious testimonies of what their patriarch did while here.

To most people, Metseagharun was an Itsekiri man who had the singular fortune or misfortune, depending on one’s perspective, of presiding over the Delta State Board of Internal Revenue-an organisation swimming, so to say in money while he was walking the streets most times without having the odd Naira note in his prudent pocket. Auspiciously or otherwise, he was also the Chairman of the Ugborodo (Escravos) Community Trust Governing Council where he was a sterling leader.

However, and privately to me as the writer of this eulogy, my first impression of this enigmatic man who left bold footprints in the sands of time is that of an affectionate and dutiful father to his biological children and those he absorbed and treated as his own children. More relevantly, he came across to all and sundry as a charitable humanitarian and an intellectual who epitomized all that was decent with an indubitable sense of ethics and propriety.

Metseagharun did not dip his hands into the public treasury to amass for himself or family an astronomically – questing bank balance to launder extroverted ego.

This legacy of transparency, probity and love for his people is worth celebrating with euphonic symphonies and heart-swelling eulogies.

SAK did well and his good deeds continue to live after him. The children and family are proud of his achievements and the good name he left behind. Truly, a good name is better than gold.

It is two decades since the cold impervious hands of death and, by extension, of men snuffed life out of Samuel’s sanctified body, but he continues to live on in our hearts and memories, as his legacy and indelible marks on the sands of earth positively speak volumes daily. He was a knight in shining armour exhibiting such gallantries that are rarer than the proverbial needle in a haystack. Samuel Metseagharun was indeed a Colossus among the Minors in his time. He lived well, died well and his memories linger.