Ronaldo agent fumes at UEFA Player of the Year snub

Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent has slammed UEFA for not giving the Juventus star the Player of the Year award.

Ronaldo did not show up at the Champions League group stage draw ceremony, where the awards for last season were handed out.

After winning a third consecutive Champions League crown with Real Madrid last season and finishing as the competition’s top scorer, Ronaldo was named the best forward last season and was named among the final three for the big prize.

Modric collected 313 points, 90 more than Ronaldo, who finished ahead of Mohamed Salah in the chart.

But Jorge Mendes expected more for his client, as he feels the 33-year-old’s status as the best around cannot be disputed.

“Football is played on the field and that’s where Cristiano won,” he told Record . ” He scored 15 goals, carried Real Madrid on his back and conquered the Champions League again.

“It’s ridiculous, shameful. The winner is not in doubt, as Ronaldo is the best in his position.”

Juventus director Giuseppe Marotta backed up Mendes’ criticism, expressing the Italian side’s disappointment.