Robbery suspect shot dead in gun duel with Police

By Evelyn Usman

A robbery gang suspected to be cultists, engaged a team of policemen in a gun battle, in Owode area of Lagos Wednesday night, at the end of which one of them was gunned down.

Others, manages to escape with bullet wounds, abandoning their operational vehicle, a Toyota Camry saloon car without registration plate.

There were different account on how the gang met its waterloo. A version of the account alleged that members of the gang had same day, at Demuren street, Alapere, stabbed one Sylvester Chikwendu,( 32), suspected to be a rival cult member to death.

They were fleeing the scene when the police team who for wind of their operation, intercepted them.

Another version said that the suspects allegedly disposed some residents of their valuables before they stormed Demuren street where they unleashed mayhem of their target.

Spokesman for the Lagos State Police Command, Chile Oti, a Chief Superintendent of Police CSP, who confirmed the incident, said one pump-action rifle, one locally made revolver pistol, one locally made single barrel pistol, five live 9mm calibre ammunition, three live cartridges, two expended cartridges, two cutlasses, charms and assorted clothing were recovered in the suspects’ operational vehicle at the end of the gun battle.

Commenting on the incident, Oti said ” The onslaught against the twin evil of armed robbery and cultism in the state, ended on a high note at about 8.30 p.m on September 19, 2018, when operatives of the Lagos State Police Command, did not only intercept a rampaging criminal gang but killed one of them during a gun battle.

Sequel to a tip-off from a well-meaning citizen to the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Owode Onirin, Ikorodu, he ( DPO)mobilised a crack team to Thomas Bus-stop, Owode. He told his men to narrow the road and gave them a clear description of the gang’s operational car.

‘ When the gang approached the police zone, they became desperate and opened fire on the operatives in their last ditched effort to evade arrest, eliciting immediate response from the team.

” However, in the ensuing gun battle, one of them bowed to death owing to bullet wounds sustained during the fight while the others escaped with varying degrees of gun shot wounds.

“The Commissioner of Police Lagos State, CP Edgal Imohimi , says that the quick resolution of a crime that started at Alapere, should signal criminal elements that the security in place in the state is virtually impregnable.

” He added that now that the ember month has come, police personnel serving in the state are under firm instruction to decisively subdue perpetrators of violent crimes. He appeals to health care professionals including native doctors and other care givers, to be on the lookout for patients with gunshot wounds and inform the police within two hours of commencement of treatment in line with the Compulsory Treatment of Victims Of Gunshot Act”.