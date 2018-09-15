Rivers 2019 : Avoiding the bloodfests!

By Tony I. Uranta

FOURTH Republic Politics in Rivers state has always been highly competitive and intense but, since the campaigns towards the 2015 Elections, the levels of mindless inter-party and intra-party violence have risen to horrendously unconscionable levels.



The reason is simple: The realignment of political forces that altered the balance of power between the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressive Congress (APC), nationally and within the state, has been excercerbated by the personal rivalries between Governor Nyesom Wike and former Governor Chibuike Amaechi.

Ever since, the spate of violence has been on alarming increase, so much so that attempts at conducting elections since 2015 became almost impossible, even until recently when the Independent National Elecoral Commission [INEC] had to cancel the last LGA Elections in the State, citing eruptions of violence as the main reason.. The truth is that there is little to suggest that anything fundamental has changed for the better, between APC or PDP in Rivers State.

Formidable challenge

Election security, that is security of election officials and materials, as well as the lives of voters, remain a formidable challenge nationwide in Nigeria, and by extension, Rivers state. Of a truth, more than ever before in its electoral history, there was an effective coordination of security agents that participated in the country’s 2011 elections, as all security agents came under the aegis of what was referred to as the Inter – Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES), there was coordination, monitoring and confidence building, notwithstanding the killings that took place in some northern States. Yes, a few incidents of Inter-Agency rivalry were noted, but today, as we head towads 2019, there are less indications of inter-Agency cooperation or coordination.

The ruling PDP through the state Governor Nyesom Wike has continued to put the electoral body, INEC, various security agencies, and, in fact the whole of the Federal Government, to the sword; expressing it’s total lack of confidence in these agencies and political leaders to ensure free, credible and fair polls in the state.

The situation reached a point where INEC had to respond by asking Governor Wike to stop inciting his supporters to violence. And, so, the Inter-party blame game continues unabated. The political parties are not also helping matters.

All of this would be bad enough. But, then certain new developments have now created the fear that even the abrasive approach of aspirants towards APC’s September 16th Primaries may trigger off an even worse bloodfest than the State witnessed during the 2015 General Elections.

First, the Rvers APC has, seemingly, adopted to conduct its Primaries via Indirect voting.

This is being resisted by some of the Aspirants who say they will be shortchanged because powerful Godfathers may control old voting blocs against them if the Indirect method is employed come September 16th.

Meanwhile, APC Gubernatorial Aspirants, such as NIMASA DG, Adolphus Dakuku, seating Senator Magnus Abe, Business Mogul Dumo Lulu-Briggs, amongst an array of others (who have invested so much time, money, hopes etc, traversing the State in the expectations that their efforts would result in an evenly-contested Primaries), are reported not to be happy that the State APC Leader, Minister Rotimi Amaechi, has, suddenly, virtually decreed that the APC 2019 Gubernatorial Candidate must be Sahara Energy’s high-flier businessman, Tonye Dele Cole.

Undoubtedly, Tonye Cole has proven himself to be a savvy corporate visionary with a great track record of resources management, but that has not stopped many muted cries of “betrayal and treachery” abounding in the Rivers State APC, right now.

This is unsettling, especially since some national and foreign stakeholders in this oil and gas rich State are predicting an orgy of violence, especially in the Riverine and Ogoni areas that have been largely stable, even during the 2016 resurgence of attacks against oil and gas installations all through the Niger Delta.

Which is the more reason every Nigerian should be concerned about recent indications that there is an ongoing recruitment and arming of “unemployed youths” into old and new politically-fuelled militias ahead of 2019 February. That these new armies could destroy countless lives and property, both within the riverine and upland areas, is in no doubt, even if the military were to promptly deploy more of its Crocodile and Python operations against this threat.

Even more ominous is the historical fact that once these youths are armed and temporarily used by politicians they will end up dumped by the politicians, thus increasing the population of discounted armed criminal groups with an entitlement psyche, which they’ll eventually turn against the peoples and resources of, not just Rivers State, but the whole of Nigeria.

Self-enlightened interests

Nigerians must, in their own self-enlightened interests, therefore call on all the Gladiators in Nigeria to give peace a chance. There have been too many gory killings in Rivers State; too many beheadings of even babies; too many politically-induced kidnappings! The horrors visited on Rivers citizens by many of these politicians who are solely concerned with grabbing power so as to plunder the people’s commonwealth must end.

The first step is that EVERY Political Party should start by committing to free and fair level-field Primaries to end the very swiftly on-going build-up of arms and militia/cult groups in Rivers State.

Only Governor Nyesom Wike and former Governor Rotimi Amaechi can guarantee a non-violent campaigns and elections in Rivers State. Their Parties and the nation’s Security Agencies must make it clear that Aspirants who are shown to support violence at any point, going forward, will be speedily and visibly dealt with according to the Rule of Law, regardless of whose ox are gored!

All Nigerians, the whole world and innocent Rivers State citizens, their Parties’ members and supporters, must demand that these “warring elephants” sheathe swords, and ensure that there is no breakdown of law and order both before, during and after their respective Parties’ Primaries, and the February 2019 General Elections!