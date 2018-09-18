Residents groan as flood ravages Delta communities

…We are relocating them to IDP camps – council chairman

By Ochuko Akuopha

OLEH -RESIDENTS of coastal communities in Ndokwa East Local Government Area, Delta State, have been thrown into confusion following the ravaging flood that have submerged the communities.



Buildings in the affected villages, Abala, Utchi, Lagos-Iyede, Iyede-Ame, Onya, Umuoru, Adiai, Onorgbokor, Anyama, Akarai and Inyi have been completely overtaken by the flood as water from the River Niger continues to flow ceaselessly into the communities, displacing indigenes from the areas.

At an emergency meeting of President and Secretary Generals Association of Ndokwa East Local Government Area, held in Ashaka on Monday, the people expressed fears that the situation could be worse than what they experienced in the 2012 flood.

Speaking on the ordeals of the people at the meeting, Secretary General of the association, Chief Ike Ijoma, appealed to government at all levels to come to their aid, saying “Urgent measures should be taken to relocate our people on time.

“We are vehemently opposed to any arrangements where our people are made to be subjected to all manners of treatments in emergency camps by representatives of government that are not indigenes as was the case in 2012.”

Reacting to the development Tuesday, Chairman of local government, Mr. Juan Governor said the council lamented that the communities have been totally cut off by the flood, saying the council had begun to relocate indigenes of the communities to Internally Displaced Persons, IDP camp set up by the council at Ashaka, Ossissa and Aboh.

“We are doing all that is necessary to provide a safe haven for them” he said, adding that “For those from Isoko speaking communities in Ndokwa East, we have decided to relocate them to Oleh.”