Rep. expresses confidence in APC administration

A member of House of Representatives, Rep. Johnson Oghuma, has expressed confidence in the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government under President Muhammadu Buhari.

Oghuma told newsmen in Abuja on Friday that so far, the party had fared well in administering the country, saying that the president was committed to alleviating poverty in the country.

He said that the government was doing that by initiating policies and programmes that would improve the lives of all Nigerians.

Oghuma also commended the APC National Chairman, Mr Adams Oshiomhole, for providing transparent leadership style in running the affairs of the party since assuming office.

He said that the party had regained its feet by winning all the elections conducted under Oshiomhole’s watch.

He, therefore, urged Nigerians to renew their faith in the APC-led administration, and appealed to the electorate in Etsako Federal Constituency in Edo and the country, to vote APC candidates in 2019 elections.

The lawmaker added that voting for APC candidates would sustain the positive change being pursued by Buhari’s administration.

Newsmen report that Oghuma, who represents the Etsako constituency, is seeking re-election and has obtained nomination form at the party’s headquarters in Abuja.

