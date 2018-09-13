Refusal to sign Electoral Act plot to rig elections—Wike

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has said the refusal of President Muhammadu Buhari to sign the amended Electoral Act was part of the plot to rig the 2019 elections.

In an interview at the Government House, Port Harcourt, yesterday, Governor Wike said the plot by All Progressives Congress, APC-led Federal Government was basically to write results against the wishes of Nigerians.

His words: “All they are prepared for is to write the results. Most of them, who have left Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to APC told me ‘my brother, look I can confidently tell you that these people are not prepared for the elections. All they want to do is write the results and, let heaven fall’.

He said: “In my state, it won’t happen. I know they will kill a lot of people. But if that is the sacrifice, we will make it.

“As we speak, they will shoot everywhere and INEC will say ‘no,’ there will be no election.

“They will make sure that there is so much violence in Rivers State so that elections will be postponed and then after elections in other states, they will move down all the security men to Rivers State.”