RECONCILIATION: CAC leaders move to end 28-yr-old crisis

By Ola Ajayi

IBADAN—THERE are indications that the 28 year old crisis threatening the survival of the Christ Apostolic Church Worldwide, CAC, has almost ended as the two factions, Supreme Council and the General Executive Council, Tuesday, jointly organized pastors’ conference for the first time since 1990 when the crisis started.

This was disclosed by the President, CAC Worldwide, Pastor Gabriel Lagunju, when speaking with newsmen at the annual pastors’ conference held at Ile Aanu Alasepe Prayer Ground, Ikire, Osun State.

As part of the efforts of the factional leaders to ensure unity which had been elusive for 28 years, the leaders chose the same theme for Sunday school, good women annual conference, Joint national Youth Conference and also the 2018 pastors’ conference.

Pastor Olagunju who spoke extensively on the reconciliatory moves by leaders of both factions said through the General Secretary of the Church, Pastor Joseph Oguntile, “that building on the peace process demonstrated at the 2017 conference by the exchange of visits by representatives of the two governing councils of the mission, the Lord again inspired one of our prophets to propose unity prayers which were agreed with and held in three venues between December 2017 and January 2018.”

The cleric said: “The 24 member peace committee composed of the two presidents and other leaders from both councils had also continued to meet gradually discussing and resolving the various issues involved in the mission’s unification project. Since the 28 year-old crisis could not be hurriedly and genuinely resolved without some level of patience and consideration of some give and take principles, the entire mission agreed on some joint programmes which were heartily welcomed by the entire members of the mission.”

“As already reported to the Supreme Council at one of our meetings, the choice of joint leaders for the entire mission is already one of the 11 key issues in the unification agenda of the peace committee being tabled for discussion stage by stage.”

Meanwhile, the Acting President of the church in the other Council, Pastor Samuel Ogundare, who spoke at Oke Ife, Agbowo, Ibadan, in Oyo State, urged the Federal Government to focus more on the security of the country.

Ogundare said: “I am using this medium to appeal to the leaders of our governments at all levels, and most especially the President of this great nation, Nigeria, to pay urgent attention to the widespread insecurity in the land.