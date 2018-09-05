Raid on Clark’s house : Police management team visits Clark

By Henry Umoru and Joseph Erunke

ABUJA- DISTURBED by what happened yesterday, following the raid on the Asokoro residence of the former Federal Commissioner for Information and South South Leader, Chief Edwin Clark by the Police over alleged possession of arms and ammunition, the Police Management team, yesterday visited Clark’s home.

This came as the Force Headquarters has concluded arrangements for the parade of a false informant who provided information that resulted in the search of Abuja house of Ijaw leader.

The visiting Police Officers, a source told Vanguard was led by the Deputy Inspector General of Police, DIG, Operations.

The DIG, was accompanied by his wife and others.

Vanguard gathered that the Police Management team started the meeting with Chief Edwin Clark at 10.30 pm.

Vanguard gathered that the informant, who was arrested along with four police personnel that participated in the search has been detained in a police facility in Garki area of the town.

Also, the four policemen that were visibly involved in the raid that has drawn public condemnations, have also been arrested and taken into custody by men of the FCT Police Command.

Our source said the four officers whose conducts were observed to have fallen short of Police personnel,would be paraded together with the false informant.

More so the Force Headquarters has distanced the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, from Tuesday’s raid of Abuja house of Chief Edwin Clark, saying the personnel who embarked on the exercise acted on their own based on information they may have received about the house.

The Force Headquarters which claimed that it was finding out the cause of the action from the unit concerned with a view to issuing appropriate response, flayed media reports linking the police boss with the development.

Force Public Relations Officer, FPRO, acting Deputy Commissioner of Police, Jimoh Moshood, who spoke to Vanguard on the telephone following the latter’s inquiry, insisted that IGP Idris was not aware of the raid.

But Moshood, who claimed that he was going to find out from the police unit concerned with the action, was quick to defend the supervising authority that carried out the action, saying they acted based on information they received from their informant.

Hear him:”Whenever a police does his work, you people attach the IGP to it. This is wrong. So a policeman will not do any work again except IGP orders?

” If policeman carries out his duty, it should not be that the IGP ordered it. IGP has not ordered anybody to go and ransack the house of Chief Edwin Clark but we are making a formal statement to that effect and it would be circulated in the next few minutes or so.

“Before then, we want to find out what really happened. But like I have said, their action was not from the IGP, they carried out their core duty. They went there because there was an informant that gave them information and they went there based on the information.

” And if they went there based on information at their disposal, do we now say the IGP ordered them to do what they did? But we will make an appropriate response to it.”