Quit stealing oil, Navy warns

By Jimitota Onoyume

WARRI—Nigerian Navy has enjoined oil thieves to quit the illicit act, saying anyone caught will be made to face the full weight of the law.

Flag Officer Commanding, Central Naval Command, Rear Admiral Saidu Garba, who spoke in Warri, Delta State, yesterday, said: “We are advising them (oil thieves) to engage in productive legal ventures that will enable them make clean money and live peacefully.

“As you know, crude oil theft and other such criminal activities have reduced as a result of a number of measures put in place, one of which is the permanent operation at sea, which is called Operation Tsare-Teku.

“The second one is the swamp bogey operation; we go around demolishing illegal infrastructure put in place for oil production.

“The third is the choke-point regime: we have house boats at strategic points in the backwaters, ensuring there are no illegal movement of any kind of illegally produced products in that general area.”