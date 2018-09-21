PZ Cussons reiterates commitment youths

By Gabriel Olawale

PZ Cussons foremost brands, Imperial Leather and Canoe have restated its commitment to talented yoths and developing them across the country.

Speaking during the grand finale of the 5th season of their youth-empowerment platform, Dare2Dream, supported by Imperial Leather and Canoe in Lagos, Brand and Activation Manager, Busayo John said they hope to discover and encourage many more hidden talents in Nigeria through Masters of Style platform.

“The much-anticipated grand finale was the culmination of a series of activities and events that have seen the emergence of talents in the areas of modelling, performing arts, and fashion design from across the country.

“All the contestants in this year’s edition were pooled from five universities, namely: University of Jos, University of Port Harcourt, University of Benin, University of Lagos, and University of Calabar. 18 contestants from the five universities made it into the Dare 2 Dream Bootcamp where they were groomed and put through series of tests before the grand finale, where winners eventually emerged.”