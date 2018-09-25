PVCs : Group urges INEC to open additional collection centres nationwide

A socio-political group, Southern Nigeria Peoples Mandate (SNPM), has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to open additional centres for the collection of Permanent Voters’ Card (PVCs) nationwide.

INEC had recently announced that it had about 12 million uncollected PVCs in its state and council offices nationwide, which included 36 states and Federal Capital Territory.

The President of SNPM, Mr Augustine Chukwudum, told NAN in Enugu on Tuesday, that INEC must devise a flexible, but yet secured means of reaching to millions of Nigerians still having their cards in its offices nationwide.

He said that, with the large turn out of voters in Ekiti and Osun governorship elections, it is clear that more Nigerians have confidence in the electoral process.

“We are calling on INEC to make available about 12 million PVCs that have not been collected to all the polling unit across the country so that those who have not gotten theirs will get it easily.

“How do you expect people who live 25 kilometres from the local government council headquarters to get their PVCs,’’he queried.

He noted that the huge figure of 12 million voters, which is large enough to clearly decide any election, is not a thing to be ignored.

“That is why INEC must do the right thing so that electorates will not be disenfranchised,” he said. (NAN)