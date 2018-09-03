PSC inaugurates 8 standing committees

By Emma Nnadozie

Chairman of Police Service Commission, Alhaji Musiliu Smith, has inaugurated eight standing committees, urging them to process, advice and guide the commission in taking decisions during its plenary meetings.

Speaking at the inauguration of the committees, weekend, Alhaji Smith enjoined the chairmen and members to be selfless, passionate, swift and painstaking in addressing matters brought before them and in their recommendations to the plenary, the highest decision making body of the Commission for informed decisions.

He noted that for the commission to function effectively there was need to constitute standing committees to deliberate all matters brought before the commission.

The PSC Chairman explained that the committees were expected “to receive and consider processed memoranda requiring board decision(s) from the relevant operational department(s) of the commission for thorough and exhaustive deliberations on any matter/case brought before the commission in order to arrive at a well guided recommendation(s) for plenary ‘s approval.

“The purpose for this is to ensure that all cases/matters brought before the commission at plenary pass through the relevant standing committees for in-depth analysis and consideration before recommendations are made to the plenary to ensure the quality of the final decisions.”

He congratulated the chairmen and members of the committees on their appointments, adding that the constitution of the membership of the committees took into consideration their background and wealth of experience “which are expected to be brought to bear in the discharge of functions of your committees.”

The Chairman of the Commission is also the Chairman of the Standing Committee on Finance and General Purposes; Commissioner Austine Braimoh Chairman of the Committee on Police Recruitment and also that of Press and Public Affairs; Commissioner Nkemka Jombo-Ofo, Chairman Committee on Police Discipline;, AIG Lawal Bawa (rtd), Chairman Committee on Police Promotion; Justice Clara Bata Ogunbiyi, Chairman Committee on Complaints, Petitions and Legal Matters; Commissioner Rommy Mom, Chairman, Committee on Strategy Development Plan and also Chairman of the Retreat Planning Committee and Commissioner Hadiza Muhammed, Chairman Committee on Establishment/Personnel Matters.