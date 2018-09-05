Prominent A-Ibom PDP members that joined APC

By Chioma Onuegbu

When penultimate weekend Senator Godswill Akpabio arrived to be introduced to major stakeholders in his new party, there was an unusual, perhaps an uncommon expectation by the stakeholders as they beheld the man who almost singularly caused their exit from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP to their new home in the APC.

Senator John Akpanudoedehe left PDP for ACN after falling out with Akpabio

Umana Okon Umana, sacked as SSG by Akpabio, left for APC in 2014 to pursue his governorship ambition.

Nsima Ekere, a former deputy governor under Akpabio, also left for the APC In 2014 after resigning his appointment

Senator Helen Esuene governorship candidate of Labour Party in 2015, left the PDP for LP but has returned.

Arc. Otu Ita Toyo, a state party Chairman under Obong Victor Attah, joined APC in 2014.

Senator Aloysius Etok left PDP in 2014 after problem with Akpabio over Ikot Ekpene senatorial seat.

Chief Edet Mkpubre a former Vice Chairman of PDP, left to APC in 2015 over alleged impunity.

8- Asuquo Asuquo Okpo a member of PDP G22 joined APC in 2015.

Dr Udoma Bob Ekarika left PDP for ACN after losing governorship position in 2007 against Akpabio.

Obongwan Rita Akpan joined Akpanudodehe to ACN.

Professor Chris Ekong left the PDP after issue with Akpabio

Sunny Udom left PDP in 2015 over alleged impunity.

Senator Nelson Effiong left PDP for APC in 2016

Senator Ita Enang left PDP in 2014 after he was denied ticket for another term in the Senate.

Former Speaker Ignatius Edet left PDP in 2015 for APC.

Dr Emem Will(a former Commissioner under Akpabio) Engr. Ita Awak a former Commissioner for Information, Sunny Agha, a former Commissioner, a former deputy Speaker, Uwem Udoma, Eseme Eyibo were among those that left PDP with Umana Okon Umana in 2014.