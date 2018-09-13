Predators Watson hit with 27-game suspension

Nashville Predators player Austin Watson has been hit with a 27-game suspension in connection with a misdemeanor domestic-assault case last June in a gas station parking lot.

The NHL’s disciplinary officials levelled the suspension on Wednesday against the 26-year-old American who had already pleaded no contest to a domestic assault charge involving his girlfriend.

“I have determined that Nashville player Austin Watson engaged in a physical confrontation with his domestic partner,” NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said in a news release.

“Today’s ruling, while tailored to the specific facts of this case and the individuals involved, is necessary and consistent with the NHL’s strongly held view that it cannot and will not tolerate this and similar types of conduct.”

The NHL Players’ Association said it would appeal the suspension.

According to American police, Watson was seen arguing with his girlfriend in an vehicle in a gas station parking lot in Franklin, Tennessee. Police said the female had a some blood on her leg and scratches on her chest.

Under Watson’s earlier court plea, his misdemeanor record can be expunged if he follows the terms of his three-month probation.

Watson is entering the second year of a three-year, $3.3 million contract.

The Predators said they had co-operated with the NHL during its investigation of the incident.

