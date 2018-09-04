Poor teaching methodologies killing varsities — Afe Babalola, ex-OAU VC

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

ADO-EKITI— AS a way of ensuring qualitative education at the university cadre in the country, founder of Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti, Chief AfeBabalola, SAN, and a former Vice Chancellor of the Obafemi Awolowo University, OAU, Ile- Ife, Prof Michael Faborode, yesterday, advocated improved teaching methodologies in the higher institutions.

They said there was a need for Nigerian universities to always train and retrain their academic staff in modern techniques of teaching to ensure participation in classes and improve learning in the country’s citadels of learning.

They spoke at a workshop on teaching and learning methodology in higher institutions held in ABUAD, Ekiti State.

In his remarks, Chief Babalola said it was a great mistake for the country to have abolished the Teacher Training Colleges, describing the avenue as the first port where professional teachers are exposed to teaching techniques.

He said: “The state of education in Nigeria today is no doubt deplorable and highly undesirable at all levels, tertiary education in particular has become a mere formal process for obtaining higher certificates without imparting on the substance for which the institutions are established.

“Some of the problems are traced to poor teaching and learning methods among others. A very critical area which has hitherto been neglected is that of quality teaching methods.

“Teaching, an otherwise important calling has become the last choice of those who could not get jobs elsewhere; it has thus become something for every Tom, Dick and Harry

“It is unfortunate that the common assumption today is that a student who graduates with a First Class or Second Class (Upper Division) degree is eminently qualified to teach because of the degrees, especially if he added a Masters or Doctoral degrees to it.

“This, is, however far from the truth. It is one thing to obtain a university degree and yet, another thing to be able to impart knowledge to another person in a way he or she can understand the process.”