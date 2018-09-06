Police arraign 28 for allegedly setting Iwo police station ablaze

Osogbo – The Police in Osun on Thursday arraigned 28 persons before an Osogbo Chief Magistrates’ Court in Osun for their alleged involvement in burning down a police station in Iwo, Osun.

The police arraigned Raheem Adewale, 26, Lateef Oluwafemi, 28, Ishola Jimoh,19, Kazeem Rafiu,31, Kabiru Mudashiru, 35, Ajayi Michael, 18, Wasiu Suleiman, 40, Adeyemi Buhari, 25, Matthew Tochukwu, 26, Tella Akeem, 36, Kamali Dudu, 25, Arioye Saheed, 25, and Adeniyi Muhammed,23.

Others are Bashiru Mutairu, 38, Muhammed Abdulrahrem, 25, Peru John,30, Ibrahim Adeyemi,39, Kamaru Adisa, 50, Isamatu Ahmed, 23, Saheed Adisa, 51,Adetoye Wasiu,50,Alao Timileyin,18, Obele Adeyemi, 23, Jimoh Sadiq, 26, Adiamo Abdullahi, 23, Obele Adekunle, 36, Oladunjoye Isaac, 30, and Owoade Yekini, 20.

The Prosecutor, Insp Mustapha Tajudeen , told the court that the accused persons allegedly committed the offences on Aug. 24 at 10.30 p.m, at Iwo.

Tajudeen said the accused conspired among themselves to set ablaze a Police Area Command office and its quarters which led to unlawful damage of Police Patrol Vehicles with Reg. No NPF 446D, NPF38C, SAS05, NPF 7619 and other items.

He alleged that the accused persons also damaged two AK47 riffles and one riot gun as well as an SUV Jeep with registration number GGC 281 GE Valued N3.4 million.

The prosecutor said accused also assaulted one Sgt Ogundipe Kolawole , by inflicting injuries on him and also stole some electronic gadgets which was valued at one million Naira.

Tajudeen said a pair of police camouflage , three pair of police uniform, one shirt , jeans, and a cash sum of N23,000 was carted away by the defendants.

Tajudeen said the offences committed contravened sections 516,443, 451,,356,70, 69,71,390 punishable under section 383 of the criminal code cap 34 vol.11 ,Laws of Osun, 2003.

After the charges were read to them, they pleaded not guilty to the 17-count charge bordering on conspiracy, assault, breach of peace, unlawful damages, theft, and threat to live.

The Defence Counsel, Mr Taofeeq Telowogbade, prayed the court to admit his clients bail on the most liberal terms.

The Magistrate, Mrs Falilat Sodamade, grantye the prayers of the defence counsel and admitted them to bail in the sum of N500,000 each with one surety each in the like sum.

Sodamade ordered that the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and show with evidence of tax two years tax payment to Osun government.

She also ordered that the sureties must submit three passports photographs to the court registrar and provide affidavits of means.

The magistrate adjourned until Oct. 8 for mention. (NAN)