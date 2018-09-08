Pogba’s World Cup win made Man United situation worse – Ian Wright

Ian Wright believes France’s World Cup triumph has given Manchester United a problem by inflating the ego of star midfielder Paul Pogba.

Pogba shone for his country at Russia 2018 where Les Bleus were crowned world champions, but the 25-year-old has been inconsistent since returning to Old Trafford.

United boss Jose Mourinho and Pogba currently have a fractious relationship which is often played out through the media and Wright is concerned that neither man is likely to back down.

‘In the Premier League, if we are honest, he hasn’t done it consistently,’ Wright told Sky Sports when discussing Pogba’s performances.

‘Coming back with the World Cup medal has given him a false sense of security and made him think he is bigger than this.

‘We need to see more of him and what he is capable of doing.

‘I am sure there are teams that would want him and are monitoring the situation.’

Pogba, who was linked with interest from Barcelona this summer, fanned flames last month when he claimed: ‘There are things I cannot say, otherwise I will get fined.’