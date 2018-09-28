Pogba not bigger than Man Utd – Mourinho

Paul Pogba will play for Manchester United at West Ham today but manager Jose Mourinho says “no player is bigger than the club”.

A clip of the midfielder and the United boss having a tense exchange on the training ground emerged on Wednesday.

Mourinho said they have a good relationship despite telling the 25-year-old France international he will not captain the team again.

“Tomorrow(today) he plays. He is a player like the others,” said Mourinho on Friday.

“No player is bigger than the club. If I am happy with his work he plays, if I am not he doesn’t play. I am really happy with his work this week. He trained really well. The team needs good players. He is a good player.”

Asked if this week’s events could potentially have an impact on United’s reputation, he replied: “Manchester United is bigger than anyone. I have to defend that.”

The Portuguese was commenting for the first time since pictures emerged of a dispute between the pair at the Premier League club’s Carrington training complex.