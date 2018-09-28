Breaking News
Pogba not bigger than Man Utd – Mourinho

On 11:42 pmIn Sports by Emmanuel OkogbaComments

Paul Pogba will play for Manchester United at West Ham today but manager Jose Mourinho says “no player is bigger than the club”.

Mourinho
Mourinho and Pogba

A clip of the midfielder and the United boss having a tense exchange on the training ground emerged on Wednesday.

Mourinho said they have a good relationship despite telling the 25-year-old France international he will not captain the team again.

“Tomorrow(today) he plays. He is a player like the others,” said Mourinho on Friday.

“No player is bigger than the club. If I am happy with his work he plays, if I am not he doesn’t play. I am really happy with his work this week. He trained really well. The team needs good players. He is a good player.”

Asked if this week’s events could potentially have an impact on United’s reputation, he replied: “Manchester United is bigger than anyone. I have to defend that.”

The Portuguese was commenting for the first time since pictures emerged of a dispute between the pair at the Premier League club’s Carrington training complex.


