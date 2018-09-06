Pogba hints on Man United exit

Paul Pogba has refused to rule out leaving Manchester United in the near future as the unsettled player continues to dominate transfer discussions.

United are adamant that Pogba will not be sold but they are likely to face a mounting battle to keep their French World Cup winner, with the player understood to have set his sights firmly on a move to Spain.

Speaking to Sky Sports Germany before France’s game with Germany in Munich on Thursday night, Pogba said: “There was a lot of talk about it [a transfer] but it was like that. I am under contract at Manchester [United].

“My future right now is with Manchester. I have a contract. Currently, I play there, but who knows what will happen in the next couple of months.”