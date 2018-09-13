Playing against Weah like a dream, says Ogu

Super Eagles midfielder, John Ogu said it felt like being in a dream playing against legendary Liberian football icon and President, George Weah.

Ogu who plays his football with Israeli side, Hapoel Be’er Sheva posted on Instagram after the international friendly match in Monrovia that he was inspired being on the same pitch with Weah, the only African player so far to have won the FIFA Best Player Award. Ogu said he was excited leading the Eagles to a 2-1 win over Liberia with Simeon Nwankow and Henry Onyekury chipping in the goals.

“Don’t wake me up from this dream,” Ogu wrote on Instagram.

“Captain the Super Eagles of Nigeria with such Wonderful talents in a game against Liberia with the President of Liberia on the pitch and the only African player to win the Ballon d or.

“I will never forget this day in my life .. I feel blessed,” he concluded.

Also speaking in the same vein was Samuel Kalu.

“I couldn’t follow him much when he was playing, but I could see some of his skills from the videos I have seen of him. He’s a legend, a world-class player.

“It was a big motivation to play against him. It was great to represent Nigeria, this is a good step for me in the national team,” Kalu concluded.

Weah happy with the players participation in the game to honour him, was said to have given all the players on both side $2,000 each.