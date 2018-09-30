Plateau 2019: Lalong picks Gyang as Campaign DG

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Ahead of the 2019 governorship election, Plateau State governor, Simon Lalong, has approved the appointment of Pam Gyang as the Director-General of his campaign organization.

Lalong, in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mark Longyen, said the appointment is with immediate effect.

“The Executive Governor of Plateau State, Rt. Hon Simon Lalong, has approved the appointment of Arc Pam Dung Gyang as the Director-General of his 2019 re-election campaign”, the statement said.

“The appointment of Arc Pam Dung Gyang, who is a stalwart of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and a former gubernatorial candidate of the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria, ACN, in Plateau State, takes effect immediately.