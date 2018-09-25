Photos: Saraki visits Adeleke after INEC declares Osun election inconclusive

The senate president and the presidential aspirant for the forthcoming 2019 election, Dr, Bukola Saraki has on Monday visited the Osun PDP governorship aspirant, Senator Ademola Adeleke in Ede, Osun State.

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC had after analyzing the election on Saturday declared it inconclusive, thus scheduled a re-run on Thursday, 27 September.

In a bid to express his support, Saraki stormed the home of Adeleke and opined that “We are all in this together.”

