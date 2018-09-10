Photos: Gov Ambode picks second term nomination form

Lagos state governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, Monday, picked the nomination form to contest for a second term under the All Progressives Congress. APC, in Abuja.
See photos below…
Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode (2nd right), receiving his second term Nomination form from National Organizing Secretary, All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Emma Ibediro (right), while the Party’s National Legal Adviser, Babatunde Ogala (left) and a party official , watch, at the Party Secretariat in Abuja, on Monday, September 10, 2018.
Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode (mddle), receiving his second term Nomination form from National Organizing Secretary, All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Emma Ibediro (right) at the Party Secretariat in Abuja, on Monday, September 10, 2018. With them APC National Legal Adviser, Babatunde Ogala (left); Acting National Publicity Secretary, APC, Yekini Nabena (right) and a party official.
Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode (middle), picks his second term Nomination form at the APC Party Secretariat in Abuja, on Monday, September 10, 2018. With him are National Organizing Secretary, All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Emma Ibediro (3rd right); Commissioner for Commerce, Industry & Cooperatives, Mrs. Olayinka Oladujoye (right); APC National Legal Adviser, Babatunde Ogala (3rd left); Attorney General/Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Adeniji Kazeem (2nd left); Chairman, Lagos State Civil Service Commission, Mrs. Oyemade Taiwo (left) and others.
Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode (3rd right); Commissioner for Commerce, Industry & Cooperatives, Mrs. Olayinka Oladujoye (2nd right); Chairman, Lagos State Civil Service Commission, Mrs. Oyemade Taiwo (3rd left); Attorney General/Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Adeniji Kazeem (2nd left); Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Kehinde Bamigbetan (left) and others, shortly after the Governor received his second term Nomination form at the APC Party Secretariat in Abuja, on Monday, September 10, 2018.
