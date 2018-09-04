Photos: Atiku at Lagos State PDP Office

Former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar visited Lagos State PDP Office on Tuesday. He met with Wali Hassan, Acting Chairman, PDP, Lagos and others during the visit.
