Photos: Atiku at Lagos State PDP Office

Former Vice President  Alhaji Atiku Abubakar visited Lagos State PDP Office on Tuesday. He met with Wali Hassan, Acting Chairman, PDP, Lagos and others during the visit.

From Left; Former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Chief Dubem Onyia, Former Minister of Niger Delta Mr Godsday Orubebe, Director General, Atiku Campaign Organization, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, former Vice President and PDP Presidential aspirant and other during Atikus consultation visit Lagos State PDP Office , in Lagos on Monday 3-9-2018. PHOTO;Kehinde Gbadamosi
Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, former Vice President and PDP Presidential aspirant and Other during Atikus consultation visit Lagos State PDP Office , in Lagos on Monday 3-9-2018. PHOTO;Kehinde Gbadamosi
Godsday Orubebe, former Minister of Niger Delta (left); Gbenga Daniel, former Governor, Ogun State and Director General, Atiku Presidential Campaign Organisation (second left); Atiku Abubakar, former Vice President and PDP Presidential aspirant (second right) and Wali Hassan, Acting Chairman, PDP, Lagos, during Atikus consultations visit to the partys stakeholder in Lagos .PHOTO; Kehinde Gbadamosi


