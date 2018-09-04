Photo: David Mark picks presidential form

Immediate past President of the Senate, and a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, David Mark, Tuesday obtained the Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms, EINF, to run for the Office of the President in the 2019 general elections.
