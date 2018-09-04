Breaking News
Translate

Photo: David Mark picks presidential form

On 11:23 pmIn News, Photos by adekunleComments

Immediate past President of the Senate, and a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, David Mark, Tuesday obtained the Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms, EINF, to run for the Office of the President in the 2019 general elections.

From left, National Publicity Secretary, Peoples Democratic Party, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, National Organizing Secretary PDP, Mr. Austin Akubundu; PDP Presidential Aspirant, Senator David Mark and Deputy National Secretary PDP, Mr. Emmanuel Agbo, during obtaining of Presidential form by David Mark at PDP party secretariat in Abuja Tuesday. Photo by Gbemiga Olamikan


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.