Phlex set to drop banging single ‘Private’ off new EP, ‘Undaunted’

By Ayo Onikoyi

As the music industry awaits the much-talked about EP of one of Nigeria’s fast-rising music stars, Adeniyi Ariyo, otherwise known as Phlex, the music sensation has hinted that he would be dropping a new single ‘Private’ off the new EP, entitled ‘Undaunted’.

Phlex, a native of Ogun State had made waves with the defunct music group known as Elphlex before he decided to pursue a solo career after his brother, who was a member of the group called it quits with music.

The light-skinned, talented songwriter and singer would not give up on his dreams of reaching the apex of his career as he has released a cluster of successful singles and collaborations with top artistes like Olamide, Reminisce, Yung6ix, Lucas Reid, Krizbeatz, Patrick Elis and so many other top dogs.

Phlex, who likes to be described as a fiercely independent artiste is set to thrill his fans with a compelling love song, which will appeal to the female folks and other good music lovers.

“The catchy-as-hell single ‘Private’ is the first track to be taken off my upcoming EP entitled ‘Undaunted’ and people are already obsessed with it. ‘Private’ is a compelling love song which particularly appeals to the female folks and the single was produced by Rhymsbeat,” he said, speaking on the new single.

“I have been working hard silently to put my stamp on the music scene with my songs. The video to the new song was shot by Patrick Elis in the US and would be dropped next week. I am confident this song will serve as an anthem in the coming weeks on the lips of many,” he added.