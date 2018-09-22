Breaking News
Translate

#OsunDecides: Card Readers failures as Adeleke casts his vote

On 9:10 amIn News, Osun Polls by adekunleComments

Senator Ademola Adeleke, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, candidate in the Osun state election just cast his vote at his polling unit, Abogunde Compound, Unit 009/02, Ede North LGA.

#OsunDecides
Ademola Adeleke

Also the PDP has reported Card Reader failures: At Ward 7, Unit 6 in Osogbo LG, the @inecnigeria card reader malfunctioned, could not capture the thumbs of the first ten people on the queue that were attended to so far.


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.