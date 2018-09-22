OsunDecides: Card Readers failures as Adeleke casts his vote

Senator Ademola Adeleke, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, candidate in the Osun state election just cast his vote at his polling unit, Abogunde Compound, Unit 009/02, Ede North LGA.



Also the PDP has reported Card Reader failures: At Ward 7, Unit 6 in Osogbo LG, the @inecnigeria card reader malfunctioned, could not capture the thumbs of the first ten people on the queue that were attended to so far.

The Candidate of the @OfficialPDPNig in the #OsunDecides2018, @IsiakaAdeleke1 just casted his vote at his polling unit, Abogunde Compound, Unit 009/02, Ede North LGA.#OsunDecides pic.twitter.com/KHpvxF40ps — Official PDP Nigeria (@OfficialPDPNig) September 22, 2018

Card Reader Failures: At Ward 7, Unit 6 in Osogbo LG, the @inecnigeria card reader malfunctioned, could not capture the thumbs of the first ten people on the queue that were attended to so far. #OsunDecides2018 #OsunDecides @PDPOsun2018 — Official PDP Nigeria (@OfficialPDPNig) September 22, 2018